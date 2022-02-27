News

Buhari, el-Rufai, KADCCIMA extol Dangote at Trade Fair

Encouraged by his huge investments and philanthropic activities in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari and his host, the Governor of Kaduna State, have hailed the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

The duo spoke at the 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair which was officially declared open by the President at the weekend.

The organiser of the Fair – Kaduna Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) – also described Mr. Dangote as the biggest contributor to the economy by an individual through his business and charity -the Aliko Dangote Foundation.

President Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, also visited the Dangote pavilion where he said the country is grateful for the humongous support the Dangote Group was offering the nation.

He described Dangote as a friend by virtue of his contribution to the Nigerian economy, support to government and social interventions.

The Dangote Industries Limited is the major sponsor of the ongoing 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair with the theme: Re-strategizing Nigerian economy for Global Competitiveness.

Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufia said Kaduna State Government is creating the enabling environment for private sector investors like Dangote to come to Kaduna State and invest.

The Dangote Industries Limited has the largest stake in the Dangote Peugeot Automobile located in Kaduna.

The governor, who was represented by Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, Prof Kabiru Mato, said the state has created friendly policies to woo local and foreign investors.

Speaking on the sidelines of the opening ceremony, the Director-General of Usman Saulawa extolled the relationship between the Dangote Group and KADCCIMA.

“Dangote Group is an international brand in the world of business and manufacturing. I can also add that it is a must-have in every home. Dangote is also known for its philanthropic activities through the Dangote Foundation,” he said.

 

