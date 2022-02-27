News

Buhari, el-Rufai, KADCCIMA extol Dangote at Trade Fair

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Encouraged by his huge investments and philanthropic activities in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari and his host, the Governor of Kaduna State, have hailed the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

The duo spoke at the 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair which was officially declared open by the President at the weekend.

The organiser of the Fair – Kaduna Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) – also described Mr. Dangote as the biggest contributor to the economy by an individual through his business and charity -the Aliko Dangote Foundation.

President Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, also visited the Dangote pavilion where he said the country is grateful for the humongous support the Dangote Group was offering the nation.

He described Dangote as a friend by virtue of his contribution to the Nigerian economy, support to government and social interventions.

The Dangote Industries Limited is the major sponsor of the ongoing 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair with the theme: Re-strategizing Nigerian economy for Global Competitiveness.

Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufia said Kaduna State Government is creating the enabling environment for private sector investors like Dangote to come to Kaduna State and invest.

The Dangote Industries Limited has the largest stake in the Dangote Peugeot Automobile located in Kaduna.

The governor, who was represented by Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, Prof Kabiru Mato, said the state has created friendly policies to woo local and foreign investors.

Speaking on the sidelines of the opening ceremony, the Director-General of Usman Saulawa extolled the relationship between the Dangote Group and KADCCIMA.

“Dangote Group is an international brand in the world of business and manufacturing. I can also add that it is a must-have in every home. Dangote is also known for its philanthropic activities through the Dangote Foundation,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bill Gates & Melinda French donate $2.1bn to gender equality

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates have continued their work at the Gates Foundation, by committing $2.1 billion to advance gender equality across the world over the next five years. The fund is aimed at driving economic empowerment, family planning and health, and getting more women into positions of leadership. In the first major postdivorce […]
News

How price differentials are fueling petrol smuggling –NNPC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has blamed price differentials in petrol pump price in Nigeria and neighbouring countries for the continued smuggling of petroleum products from the country. Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, laid the blame for the problems of petrol smuggling at an interactive session by the Joint Senate […]
News

CHI promotes dairy consumption with Hollandia Dairy Day

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Leading dairy brand, Hollandia, has held the maiden edition of its Hollandia Dairy Day. This event is a public interest initiative undertaken by CHI Limited, makers of the Hollandia brand, to raise awareness about the nutritious value of dairy products and how daily consumption plays a key role in achieving optimum health. The theme for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica