Buhari embarks on one-day peace mission to Mali

President Muhammadu Buhari will today depart the country for Bamako, Republic of Mali, on a one-day visit, following the briefing by the ECOWAS Special Envoy to the country, former President Goodluck Jonathan. This journey would be the President’s first outside Nigeria since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari and some ECOWAS leaders led by the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the sub-regional organisation, President Issoufou Mahamadou of Niger Republic, agreed to meet in Mali to engage in further consultations towards finding a political solution to the crisis in that country. Host President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Presidents Machy Sall of Senegal, Nana Akufo- Addo of Ghana and Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire were expected to participate in the Bamako meeting.
Related Articles
Bauchi APC: Don’t link us with Bulkachuwa’s suspension
The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bauchi Northern Senatorial zone, comprising seven local governments, has dissociated themselves from the purported suspension of Senator Adamu Moham-med Bulkachuwa. Addressing journalists, Alhaji Abbas Turaki, APC Vice-Chairman, Bauchi North, yesterday, said: “On behalf of the seven LGAs chairmen, it is important to note that Senator Adamu Muhammad […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
UI: Obaseki is our alumnus
The University of Ibadan (UI) has confirmed Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki graduated from the institution. The university, in a statement by its Registrar, Mrs Olubunmi Faluyi, said Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, studied Classics. According to the statement, the Governor gained admission to the university in 1976 and graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours (Lower […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ex-Edo Speaker dies; widow, son kidnapped on way to burial
· Obaseki expresses shock, tasks police to rescue victims It was double misfortune for the family of the former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Zakawanu Garuba after the former legislator died on Saturday morning and his widow, Hasana was kidnapped on the way to bury her late husband. According to a family source, who […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)