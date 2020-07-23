Buhari embarks on one-day peace mission to Mali

President Muhammadu Buhari will today depart the country for Bamako, Republic of Mali, on a one-day visit, following the briefing by the ECOWAS Special Envoy to the country, former President Goodluck Jonathan. This journey would be the President’s first outside Nigeria since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari and some ECOWAS leaders led by the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the sub-regional organisation, President Issoufou Mahamadou of Niger Republic, agreed to meet in Mali to engage in further consultations towards finding a political solution to the crisis in that country. Host President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Presidents Machy Sall of Senegal, Nana Akufo- Addo of Ghana and Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire were expected to participate in the Bamako meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...