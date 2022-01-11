News

Buhari endorses establishment of Nigerian Diaspora Investment Trust Fund

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the establishment of the Nigerian Diaspora Investment Trust Fund (NDITF), a private sector investment window with Nigerians in the Diaspora to support direct investments in the country.

Speaking at the presentation of a compendium entitled +600 Diaspora Icons @ 60, published by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), the President said Nigeria was open to welcoming the Diaspora Direct Investment by compatriots abroad.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President, who also pledged support for the establishment of the Diaspora Intervention Fund to support the Commission to fulfil its mandate, noted that the foreign exchange remittances by Nigerians in the Diaspora have not only helped families but enhanced the development index of Nigeria.

He described the 327-page compendium as a historical record of the worth of Nigerians globally, adding that the distinguished list in the publication was a reminder of what Nigerians were capable of doing to the delight of the global community.

“Irrespective of the few bad eggs among us, and every nation has such bad eggs, Nigeria remains a great country, populated by great people, living at home or abroad, making us proud.

‘‘This compendium attests to that fact and the names of people and the fields they have excelled speak about their resilience and how exceptional Nigerians, both at home and abroad, have become.”

The President reminded Nigerians that it was their duty to extol and celebrate compatriots that excel in their chosen careers and professions.

In her remarks, the Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, Dabiri-Erewa said the idea of the compendium was inspired from the regular Diaspora Presidential Town Hall meetings.

She explained that the Commission planned to publish the compendium at regular intervals, towards changing the negative stereotypes typified by the activities of a few Nigerians who do not represent the country well.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

