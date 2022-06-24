News

Buhari endorses NASS leadership as Gbajabiamila clocks 60

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the leadership of the National Assembly as he felicitated with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, at 60.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said he worried less with the leadership of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan in the Senate and Gbajabiamila in the Reps because he was always sure that the would defend the ruling party’s interests.

Sending warm greetings to Gbajabiamila’s friends and associates whom he described as “patriotic, honest and deserves respect’’, Buhari said: “I have observed the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila for a long time, in the sense that when I was watching debates in the House of Representatives he used to be on his feet most of the time, passionately defending the party and issues he believed in.

“He impressed me very early as a committed member of the House of Representatives and I congratulate his constituency for keeping him there. I was very pleased that he eventually became the leader of the house.

“I am so impressed and pleased with the performance of the Speaker and the Senate President, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan. At a certain stage, I called them and told them that I did not speak to them about what was happening in the National Assembly because I have so much confidence in them.

“Our party, APC, has a majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. I know both of them and endorse their leadership so I should leave them alone to do their jobs.

“I wish Femi Gbajabiamila the best of luck and hope his constituency will maintain the confidence in him because he is a patriotic and honest person. I have a lot of respect for him.’’

 

Our Reporters

