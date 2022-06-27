Buhari endorses ongoing demolition in Abuja –FCT Minister

News Top Stories

There was indication that President Muhammadu Buhari has fully thrown his weight behind the ongoing demolition and various enforcement actions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, disclosed this over the weekend during a luncheon with the Enforcement Commanders and Heads of Operations of Security Outfits and FCT agencies at his official Life Camp Residence. Bello, who commended the commitment of the task force leaders, also charged them to give preference to the rule of law in all their operations.

He noted that while the rules won’t be bent for any individual or organisation in enforcing the law in Abuja, he assured them that Buhari was pleased with the ongoing exercise. “Honestly, I appreciate all what you’re doing. Just go ahead and do your work.

 

That is what the Commander-in-Chief told me. He said, ‘Minister, just do your work.’ And that is my charge to all of you too.” Also, the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, said: “I saw the report of someone that sank borehole on the walkway. In the past years, that operation would have gone unnoticed.

 

The people that would even go there would have compromised and the work will be completed. “But I saw our gallant officers, both the civilians and the force men, all of them there. Not only that they stopped the work, the deputy director from the AEPB said this person will be prosecuted.

 

This is how it should be. We thank you for the assurances of your support.” Earlier in his remark, the Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, said that the task has been difficult, but government’s backing has helped to surmount all obstacles on the way

 

