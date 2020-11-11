News Top Stories

Buhari endorses registration of new APC members

…as Buni debunks tenure elongation allegation

President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the registration of new members for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He gave the approval yesterday when the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, led by its Acting Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mr. Mai Mala Buni, submitted the timetable for party registration to him at the Presidential Villa.

Buni, who spoke to the State House Correspondents after meeting with the President, said: “In accordance with Section 9.4 of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (October 2014 as Amended), the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee consulted all stakeholders and have organized for membership registration.”

Buni said the committee would continue the reconciliation efforts and was proud of the work done to secure Ondo State for the party and the return of high profile members such as former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and Senator Barnabas Gemade, to the party. Meanwhile, Buni has debunked allegation that the members of the committee were planning to elongate their tenure.

According to him, the committee operates at the pleasure of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) which has the power to either elongate or end its tenure. He expressed optimism that the NEC will meet before the end of the year to work out a proper timetable for the party.

On the 14-day ultimatum given to the committee members to step down by some members of the party, Buni stated that everyone has the freedom of expression, but insisted that the party’s NEC has yet to issue any ultimatum. Responding to questions on when the APC National Convention will hold, the Yobe governor said “it will happen soon.”

