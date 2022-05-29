Buhari endorses standby force on terrorism

• Says political will should drive security

President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the creation of a standby force on terrorism, just as he called on leaders to muster political will that would fuel synergy, enhance intelligence and bring more urgency in tackling violent crimes in Africa.

Buhari gave this endorsement at the 16th African Union Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of African Union on Terrorism and Violent Extremism in Africa held in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea yesterday.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said resources meant for development of countries had been channelled into fighting violent crimes, leaving many governments with less options on investing in people to meet the targets of Sustainable Development Goals. Following presentation of a report on Terrorism and Violent Extremism in Africa at the meeting, Buhari highlighted four items on the recommendation for immediate action.

The President told his colleagues that in the West African region, the leaders were working very hard through the instrumentality of ECOWAS to combat terrorism, adding that the Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Chad region and the G5 in the Sahel have continued to degrade the insurgents by substantially reducing their capacity to inflict harm on our citizens.

This effort, he said, needed to be strengthened and complemented by the African Union, through the African Union Peace and Security Architecture.

“It is for this reason, Mr. Chairperson, that we endorse the key recommendations contained in your report. Some of the recommendations which we believe should be implemented immediately include; “Increasing troop levels in situations of combating terrorism, and enhancing intelligence capabilities of deployed troops, including improving the operational cooperation of contingents in the operation areas; “Ensuring the readiness of the African Standby Force for immediate response when a Member State is under terrorist threat; “Strengthening the fight against cybercrime, money laundering, drugs and arms trafficking, smuggling of persons and counterfeit goods, which facilitate terrorist financing; and Ensuring that specialized institutions like the African Centre for the Study and Research on Terrorism and AFRIPOL, are adequately resourced in order for them to effectively discharge their mandate,’’ he said.

He further underscored the need for political will to forge a “Coordinated Continental Approach to tackling insecurity.’’

While commending the chairperson of the commission for his comprehensive report, Buhari noted that the recommendations, if implemented, would go a long way in increasing the capacity of affected states to respond to the threats posed by terrorists and violent extremists in their respective countries.

“Your Excellencies, this summit affords us yet another opportunity as leaders of the continent to rub minds and take far reaching decisions to address the challenges of terrorism and violent extremism on our continent.

“The activities of these sinister groups have not only led to the loss of valuable lives and property. “They have equally taken a drastic toll on our national economies. The capacity of governments to address infrastructural needs and other developmental challenges, in line with our Sustainable Development Goals is grossly diminished.

“The resources meant for developmental programmes are being channeled to fight terrorists and violent extremists, who are currently rampaging our continent,’’ the President said.

The Commission Reports on the Prevention and Combating of Terrorism and Violent Extremism and on Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa was presented by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

