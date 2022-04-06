Buhari: Era of persistent fertilizer shortage gone

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the era of fertilizer shortage has gone in the country, adding that the nation has achieved self sufficiency in the commodity.

The President maintained that the country achieved the status of Africa’s fertilizer powerhouse because of the implementation of the right policies, including backward integration project of enhancing the agricultural value chain, by his administration.

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said this yesterday, at an audience with the executive committee of the Fertilizer Producer and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking also, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who was also at the meeting, said the apex bank had disbursed N114.09 billion to support fertilizer’s production in the country in the last five years. He added that the Anchor Borrowers Programme of the government had also gulped the sum of N941.6 billion.

While advising on self sufficiency in fertilizer production, President Buhari said the nation, with over seventy blending plants, was becoming the Africa powerhouse and a global player in Urea space. He said:

“This historical scarcity of fertiliser was due to our over reliance on imports and the inefficient participation of the Government in distributing this essential commodity to the farmers.

“Nigeria has all the skills and manpower required to convert these raw materials to fertilisers. With the right enabling environment, Nigeria has the entrepreneurs who are ready to invest in the sector. “So we went to work.

And as the Chairman of FEPSAN mentioned in his remarks, the rest is now history.

In his remarks, Emefiele said the apex bank has continued to place great importance on fertilizer’s availability and accessibility by farmers to improve yield, productivity and ultimately, output.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...