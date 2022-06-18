Buhari establishes National Early Warning Centre

Following the signing of the Executive Order 12, President Muhammadu Buhari has established a National Centre for the Coordination of Early Warning and Response Mechanism in the Office of the Vice President. This, according to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity in the Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, was pursuant to Article 58 of the Treaty of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and Article 16 of the Protocol on the Mechanism related to Conflict Prevention, Management, Resolution, Peacekeeping and Security.

Under the ECOWAS instruments, including the 1993 Revised ECOWAS Treaty, each member state was to establish a national early warning centre to address issues related to threats to human security as part of the regional body’s peace and security architecture. The Nigerian Centre, domiciled in the Office of the Vice President, and with the support of relevant national and transnational institutions, would provide research, analysis and advisory on trends in the human security sector cutting across the environment, public health and governance.

