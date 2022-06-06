Buhari: Eternal sorrow awaits Owo Catholic Church attackers

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that eternal sorrow awaits the attackers of the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, Ondo State, even as the death toll is said to have reached 50.

In a release by his spokesman on Sunday, Femi Adesina, Buhari, who condemned the heinous killing of the worshippers, said only fiends from the nether region could have conceived and carried out such a dastardly act.

The President added that eternal sorrow awaits them both on earth here and ultimately in the hereafter. Buhari mourned the dead, condoled with their families, the Catholic Church, and the Government of Ondo State, charging emergency agencies to swing into action, and bring succour to the wounded.

“No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome light. Nigeria will eventually win,” the President said.

About 50 worshippers were reportedly killed and scores of others injured by the terrorists who attacked the Catholic Church at Owo Sunday with explosives.

According to reports, the attackers followed the explosion with shooting and slashing at the worshippers with knives.

