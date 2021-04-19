News

Buhari: Ethnic, tribal clashes; threat to African unity, stability

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that ethnic and tribal clashes are threats to African unity and stability urging the people to manage their diversities with tolerance and understanding.

 

The President said this on the heels of the ethnic clashes in the South Eastern Region of Salamat, Chad which claimed several lives.

 

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President, who extended his heartfelt condolences to President Idriss Deby Itno of Chad, said: “I am shocked and saddened by the incident that shattered decades of relative peace and stability in Chad,” adding that “ethnic and tribal clashes is a threat to African unity and stability and Nigeria joins the rest of Africa to deplore the latest eruption of violence in Chad.”

 

While noting that a threat to stability in any part of Africa is a threat to all, Buhari called on leaders and people of the continent to manage their diversities with tolerance and understanding.

 

“Given Africa’s economic and social challenges, we cannot afford mutual destruction that makes our challenges more complicated,” he said.

 

Meanwhile, the President has also commiserated with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the government and people of Egypt over the train accident in Northern Cairo that killed dozens of people and injured 98 others.

