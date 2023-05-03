Buhari excludes Finance ministry from TSA, inclusion of Power minister in council

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the partial exclusion of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) from the Treasury Single Ac- count (TSA). The President also grant- ed the request of the Board of MOFI to charge manage- ment and transaction fees; and the inclusion of the Minister of Power in the Governing Council.

The President, who con- veyed the approval at the 1st Governing Council meeting of MOFI, recalled that the new MOFI was launched on February 1, 2023 to trans- form it from a registry of investment records to a World- Class Asset and Investment Management Company.

As a government-owned investment company, the President stressed that MOFI must be supported to exercise its responsibility of achieving strong returns on investments, while also contributing to broader economic development of the country. He commended the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, the Chairman Board of MOFI, Shamsuddeen Usman, and the entire Executive Team of MOFI for the job well done, three months after its inauguration.

“MOFI’s mission is to generate strong risk-adjusted returns, contribute to the well-being of Nigerians, and be a trusted steward of our nation’s assets and in- vestments. “With a vast portfolio and strategic investments that span across multiple sectors, MOFI has the potential to shape industries, spur innovation, and sup- port economic growth,” he said.