Buhari exposes Fr. Mbaka, says cleric begged for contracts

President Muhammadu Buhari has attacked Father Mbaka over his repeated attack on the current administration.
He said Mr Mbaka asked Buhari for contract as compensation.
Read full release as signed by Garba Shehu.
FATHER MBAKA IS EVERYTHING APART FROM WHAT HE CLAIMS TO BE
An outsider distilling the avalanche of verbiage, will be surprised that after supporting the President two times to win the Presidency, Father Mbaka has made a complete U-Turn, preposterously asking President Buhari to resign or be impeached.
Here is the point of departure: Father Mbaka asked for a meeting and to the shock of Presidential Aides, he came accompanied by three contractors. The President graciously allowed them in, and to everyone’s surprise, Father Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support.
Anyone familiar with President Buhari knows that he doesn’t break the laid down rules in dealing with contracts or any other government business for that matter. He requested the appropriate authorities to deal with the matter in accordance with laid down rules.
Inside the Villa, discretion prevailed, that if those pictures and requests were made public, the followers will turn against the religious leader. None of it was released. Now, this is what is eating Father Mbaka.
Garba Shehu
Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media & Publicity)
April 30, 2021

