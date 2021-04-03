News

Buhari expresses concern at influx of illegal weapons

…directs security agents to fish out perpetrators of attacks on Ebonyi, Soludo

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed concern at the influx of illegal weapons into the country.
This is as he directed security agents to fish out perpetrators of attacks on three communities in Ishielu Local Government of Ebonyi State.
He also mandated them to investigate the assassination attempt on the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.
According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President condemned, in strong terms, the dastardly attacks.

 

The affected communities in Ebonyi state are Egedegede, Obegu and Amuzu communities.
He directed law enforcement agencies to fish out the attackers and make them face justice, stressing that the perpetrators of the “heinous attack” should not be spared.
The President extended his deepest sympathies to families and friends who have lost loved ones, and to every member of the communities in Ebonyi State traumatised by these despicable acts of wickedness.
Buhari also sent a message of sympathy to the former CBN governor and a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, Soludo who survived a recent attack by gunmen in Aguata LGA of Anambra State as he consulted with people on his political aspiration.

