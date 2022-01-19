Buhari expresses confidence in Nigeria’s food potential

The Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has financed 4,489,786 farmers, cultivating 5,300,411 hectares in 21 commodities across 36 states of the federation and FCT as at December 2021. Given the feat recorded by the scheme in agriculture value chain, President Muhammadu Buhari said he was optimistic Nigeria is on the pathway to being a food sufficient nation. Speaking yesterday in Abuja at the unveiling of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mega Rice Pyramids, Buhari said the seven-year-old scheme introduced in 2015 had covered lots of mileages despite persisting challenges.

The President said the ABP had so far supported over 4.8 million small-holder farmers across Nigeria for the production of 21 agricultural commodities, including maize, rice, oil palm, cocoa, cotton, cassava, tomatoes and livestock. He said road to food sufficiency was further guaranteed by increase in the number of rice mills in the country.

“There were only 15 standard rice mills in Nigeria. As at today, we have over 50 standard and integrated rice mills creating jobs and reducing unemployment. Additional significant output will be achieved when two new mills are started in Lagos and Katsina,” he said. On the performance of the intervention, the President noted: “The Anchor Borrowers’ Programme has become one of the reference points in the administration’s agricultural revolution effort. “Nigeria is making steady and assured progress towards self-sufficiency in food production, and it is my desired hope and expectation that other agricultural commodity associations that are yet to participate under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme will emulate the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria in supporting our administration’s drive for food selfsufficiency.” The programme, he said, “speaks loudly in its giant strides as it has increased access to finance by our rural farmers, who before now were virtually excluded from the financial system.” At the end of the event, President Buhari stated that “the bags of paddy will be moving straight from here to rice milling plants across Nigeria, which led to the release of processed rice to the markets by the rice millers.

The measure will aid our efforts at reducing the price of rice in Nigeria.” In his address, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, corroborated Buhari’s assurance that Nigeria was on the path to food sufficiency. Emefiele said CBN’s interventions in agriculture value chain through ABP were yielding great success. “We are delighted that these efforts have yielded fruits in not just increasing the availability of rice, but also in moderating prices, reducing imports and increasing job creation in the country. For example, Thailand alone exported 1.3 million metric tons of rice to Nigeria in 2014.

“The ABP was launched in 2015 to curtail these imports, and since then, we have seen incremental reductions in rice imports from Thailand. By 2016, rice imports from Thailand had fallen to only 58,000 metric tons. As of the end of 2021, they only exported 2,160 metric tons to Nigeria, thereby saving us foreign exchange and helping preserve jobs in Nigeria.

“Beyond increasing our national output from about 5.4 million metric tons in 2015 to over nine million metric tons in 2021, we have also significantly improved the productivity per hectare of the small-holder farmer from about 2.4 metric tons per ha in 2015 to between about five metric tons per ha in 2021. “These expansions have not only made Nigeria the largest rice producer in Africa, but has also unlocked enormous private sector investment in the rice value chain as the number of Integrated Rice Mills grew astronomically from six in 2015 to over 50 in 2021 with many more in various stages of completion.

Today, Nigeria’s milled rice matches the foreign rice in quality,” Emefiele said. “Taking a cue from our success in the rice value chain, we commenced the “Brown Revolution” last year as our mantra for the transformation of the wheat value chain in Nigeria. “Wheat is the third most consumed grain in Nigeria after maize and rice. It is estimated that we only produce about 1 per cent (63,000 mt) of the 5-6 million mt of wheat consumed annually in Nigeria. “We also established a strategic maize reserve with the stock of maize submitted as loan repayment by our farmers. This will provide a buffer for price modulation for the poultry and feed mills nationwide.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...