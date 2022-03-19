News

Buhari expresses happiness as SCOP’s son takes wife

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday wished the newly wedded; Dr. Abdullahi Lawal Kazaure and Dr. Zulaiha Hassan Nasiha, happiness on the occasion of their marriage. The groom, Abdullahi, is the son of the State Chief of Protocol (SCOP), Ambassador Lawal Kazaure, while the bride, Zulaiha, is the daughter of Senator Hassan Nasiha, the recently appointed Deputy Governor of Zamfara State. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President added that he and his family could not attend the ceremony but their sincere blessings and wishes were always with the newly-weds.

Buhari was represented by a delegation led by the Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, which included the Minister of Water Resources, Engineer Sulaiman Adamu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu and the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar. The marriage which was contracted at the palace of the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the governors of Katsina, Kebbi, Borno and the host state governor, Mohammed Bello Matawalle.

 

Our Reporters

