News

Buhari expresses worry at bloody polls in W’African sub-region

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed worry at reports of bloody elections in some countries in the West African sub-region. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said this at an audience with former Nigerian Vice-President and Leader of the ECOWAS Electoral Observation Mission (EOM), appointed to oversee the elections, Arc.Namadi Sambo.

Buhari also showered praises on the outgoing President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou and the citizens of the country for the peaceful and successful conduct of the presidential and parliamentary elections on December 27, saying Issoufou deserved to be congratulated on how he organised and conducted the elections. “I have been very, very impressed by what I have been seeing and hearing. I will call to congratulate him.

Issoufou is going home with honour and grace. All is well that ends well,” he said. While noting the smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections in Niger Republic, the President, however, expressed regrets over reported incidents of violence in some other countries in the sub-region. According to him, “seeing how bloody it has been in some other countries, Issoufou must be congratulated on working out this so well so that he will hand over and go quietly.” Buhari also praised the work of the ECOWAS Mission to Niger Republic under Architect Sambo, describing it as very impressive. In his remarks, the former Vice-President described the elections as “successful, free and fair. The elections went well. No incident had created an alarm,” while expressing the hope that this peaceful conduct will continue.

