Buhari extends IGP Adamu’s tenure

Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi, on Thursday, said President Muhammadu Buhari, has extended the tenure of Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector-General of Police for three months.
The minister disclosed this in an interview with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He said the extension was necessary to give room for the proper selection of a successor.

