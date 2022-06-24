Buhari extols Nigeria’s relations with Jamaica

President Muhammadu Buhari met with Jamaican Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, yesterday in Kigali, Rwanda, on the sidelines of the 26th edition of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and lauded the relations between both countries. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari told the Jamaican leader that; “Our relationship dates back in time, to generations ago. Thank you for strengthening it, particularly on the economic and political fronts.” The Jamaican leader said Nigeria had been very supportive of Jamaica, with the two countries having commercial agreements in place. “The maiden flight from Lagos to Jamaica about two years ago was well received. Weequallyhaverelationships inthe creativeindustry, sports and finance,” the Jamaican prime minister said.
Related Articles
Consider our victims of insurgency in your humanitarian assistance, Miyetti Allah urges FG, Borno govts
The Chairman Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Bleeders Association (MACBAN), Alhaji Abba Kawu has called on the Borno State and the Federal Government to consider its displaced members of in their humanitarian assistance, pointing that many of their members have also lost their cattle and means of livelihood as a result […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
How People Buy Customs Suits Is Changing Say the Experts at SUITABLEE
Buying a custom-made suit can be time-consuming. It involves finding a tailor, visiting their shop for measurements and fittings, and then waiting for your suit to be finished with the hope that it won’t require alterations. However, times are changing, and consumers are seeking a more convenient way to buy the perfect bespoke suit. SUITABLEE […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari mourns Indian’s military commander, Rawat, wife, others
President Muhammadu Buhari has joined world leaders in mourning India’s top military commander, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others who perished in a helicopter crash in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. According to his spokesman, Malam Garba Shebu, Buhari in a message to the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)