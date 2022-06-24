Buhari extols Nigeria’s relations with Jamaica

President Muhammadu Buhari met with Jamaican Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, yesterday in Kigali, Rwanda, on the sidelines of the 26th edition of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and lauded the relations between both countries. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari told the Jamaican leader that; “Our relationship dates back in time, to generations ago. Thank you for strengthening it, particularly on the economic and political fronts.” The Jamaican leader said Nigeria had been very supportive of Jamaica, with the two countries having commercial agreements in place. “The maiden flight from Lagos to Jamaica about two years ago was well received. Weequallyhaverelationships inthe creativeindustry, sports and finance,” the Jamaican prime minister said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...