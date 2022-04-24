Buhari failed in his three core campaign promises –Yerima

Shettima Yerima is an activist and president of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, (AYCF). In this interview, he expresses certainty that the 2023 elections would hold, even as he lamented President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to keep his campaign promises. BIYI ADEGOROYE reports

What is your take on fears in some quarters that about the uncertainties that the forthcoming general elections might not hold after all?

There is no period we have never faced challenges towards election time. From 1999, we have been having the same issues here and there; there was tension everywhere.

In fact, the 1999 own was defined as a coming together, of saying something like, look let us do something thing that will appease the South-West. I was young then, and I remember vividly again when the same thing happened in 2003, where President Olusegun Obasanjo lost his ticket and had to go down on his knees and beg. History tells us that every election comes with its own challenges.

Today, of course, it’s about insecurity. So, for me, anybody that imagines there won’t be an election must be living on their figment of imagination because elections will certainly hold. I am very optimistic elections will hold. But whether elections will be fine or not, I do not know.

How do you assess the Change mantra of this administration?

I am worried because the slogan for the government of today is addressing insecurity. Secondly, corruption. The third is revamping the economy. Theses are the three cardinal points for this government. But in terms of economy, the government is neither here nor there.

There is nothing to write home about. In terms of security, it’s even the worst time since the history of Nigeria. In terms of corruption, the kind of corruption we are experiencing in this country has never been experienced since the history of this country; this is the worst of it.

They fail in both angles. I’m bothered because it involves security which is one of the main primary responsibilities of every responsible government. But today, the reverse is the case.

The Federal Government has spent a lot of money on security without anything to show for it. What is your take on this?

People ate the money, and nobody is even asking questions. Unfortunately, those saddled with the issue of security have made it appear as though it’s a form of business where the more people die, the more they make more money.

If we continue to operate in this manner, we might never get it right, money keeps going into the hands of the wrong people, and they quash the money without giving account of it.

Besides, even when there are no security issues, someone somewhere might just go and arrange with the bandits just to create a problem so that money can start to come in and that is why there is so much money in the hands of the security people.

So, what is your take on the ongoing clamour for generational shift ahead of the 2023 elections?

The truth of the matter is that power is about people becoming determined and getting it right. The older generation will definitely not fold their hands for us to take it, and that is why people like me work round the clock to sensitize our generation about power.

Some of our leaders today have been in power for years. Some as commissioners, ministers even when they were in their 30s. But today, even at our age, they still abuse our sensitivities by thinking we are too young to know what power really is. Some of them have been in power for 50 to 60 years, for someone like me, it’s about the new order.

What is that new order?

The new order is about generational shift. I have worked around with some of my other counterparts across the world, to ensure that this becomes a reality.

This is my field, I spend my whole time on this, drawing the attention of our generation and we need to get it right by strategically empowering our young minds to take over from this older generation. I keep putting myself and encouraging us to get it right 2023. It requires a lot of efforts and all-inclusiveness of all our counterparts abroad so we can build something tangible.

Money is key to the success of all this and most youths don’t have the war chest to run for elections. How do we go from here?

Once there is a movement and having who and what we agree on, some of us are well to do and can collectively contribute to without relying on the old generation to bring in capital. Some of us can contribute to get it right.

President Muhammadu Buhari, before he came to power did not have money, but some of the capitalists who believed in him came together and made it happen, We too should be able to bring one of our own, protect him, equip him and eventually the people will believe in him.

Who are those you think you can sponsor?

The journey of a million milles starts with a step. Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State is one. He is doing well. I am not from Kogi but I have gone there to see a few things that are on ground that the governor is doing.

He has received a lot of castigation from people who do not know much about what he’s doing. Adamu Garba, Omoyele Sowore are also younger elements who have foresight for this country. We must look round to see that one of our own gets there.

One other germane issue is that of zoning power to the South. What is your take on this?

We have come a long way that zoning should not be an issue, but today it is. Let’s look at coming up with competent people and leave the issue of zoning aside. Zoninig has not paid anybody at all, it should be about people who has the capacity to build a better nation. If you talk about zoning, does a party like PDP has the moral right to zone presidency to the South again?

What has the arrangement of the PDP got to do with APC? If APC comes up with Buhari from northern extraction, what is the business of PDP, having former President Goodluck Jonathan from the South-South who enjoyed his own term, and the power of incumbency?

If we respect the power of zoning, Jonathan wouldn’t have contested in 2011. If you look at 16 years of PDP, Umaru Yar’Adua spent only two years before his demise. If you look at it from history you will know that there is no justice with the issue of zoning.

My concern is that we should make it open for people to come out and cast their votes.

I am not against the South West coming with their candidate, if they choose Bola Tinubu as their hero, let them put him forward, if Niger Delta considers Jonathan as their hero, let them bring him, the North too will have to look inward. But certainly on our part, we cannot bring or parade any old person. Anybody who raises an old candidate in the north, we will vehemently deny him and we will mobilize against it.

What is your definition of old?

My definition of old is somebody who is above 60 getting to 70. We cannot continue to spend our tax payers money to manage the health of someone who is weak.

Ordinarily, if someone gets to age 70, he is supposed to retire and allow his first son take charge of things in a normal family setting, it is selfish to want to manage the destiny of over 200 million Nigerians at that age.

It’s been reported you’re against the next president coming from the South East. What do you make this stand? Are we running a democracy or military administration?

And if it’s democracy, is it not all through process of voting? Is the South-East not having numbers to canvass and lobby other zones to come? It’s only a lazy region or lazy set of people that will today talk about zoning and it’s a sign of weakness on their part. Why the complaints?

Are they saying that without zoning they can’t get the presidency? It’s coming from mischief makers and that is why I quickly denounced it, some of these statements come from unpopular bloggers trying to make money using my name because there is always a belief that when I speak, it’s loud coming from northern.

So, some of them use my name to sell stories and make money from politicians. I don’t respond to issues that are not fundamental, but this one is like someone is trying to incite me against the South-East. I have friends who we met in the trenches, most of my classmates in school are Igbo and I still maintain the friendship till date. Some of them are no longer in the country, but we still maintain good friendship.

Even the popular quit notice that people are always referring to as one of the dangerous decisions I took at that time, I didn’t do that because I hate Igbo, I did it to expose the frauds of this so-called IPOB group.

Noting happened and no Igbo man was hunted because I made it clear that they should not take advantage of it to attack any shop, loot anyone or attack any Igbo man. I made it clear that if any Northern did that, the war would be turned against them.

Everything was safe and we withdrew the quit notice. I was very sure that we had exposed the so-called man who claimed to be the leader of the group and till today, people can gladly say this was what I predicted. If we hadn’t downsized that movement at that time, it would have been a different story today.

I know several South Easterners, who came behind the scene to commend me saying that truly their people are willing to remain in this country. We demanded a referendum, we said you can’t be saying you want to break out of this country without your people.

If truly you are demanding for breakup, why don’t you go through the process? I am a believer and product of self determination, go through the process, not backyard, that is not how its done. And this guy I’m talking about, I have never known him for any struggle at all.

The reason for the quit notice was just to make things right and expose issues and today, look at what we are living with. In the South-East, we have issue of sit-at- home, and I said, sit-at- home does not affect anyone in the FCT, or any other part of the country,

I am not bothered if the South East decides in their wisdom to always observe sit- at- home for God knows how long. For me, in the North, I said nobody will observe any sit-at-home rule, the rule should not exceed Kogi, Kwara states where they share boundary with the East.

We had to summon a meeting and call the governor and said, if anyone obseves the sit-at-home rule, the government should ensure that the traders shop should permanently be locked or we will find a way to ensure the shop is taken away from the trader.

Luckily, nobody keyed into it. Let me make it very clear that I am not against Igbo, I am a true democrat of this nation, I believe and have faith in this country, and I know that some of the issues we are facing now will soon be history.

No country in this world has been free from what we are going through. But today, it’s a different story and so will it be for Nigeria. It only takes men who are committed and patriotic with faith in this country to really help the country.

