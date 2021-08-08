Buhari failed to deliver on security, economy – Ortom insists

*As scores dump APC for PDP in Benue

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom at the weekend criticized the President Mohammadu Buhahi-led administration as performing abysmally low particularly in the area of security and the economy.

Ortom said the failure of the APC-led government to deliver on those key sectors which it promised Nigerians in 2015 was enough reason for the people to reject the party and remarry the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

The governor disclosed this while receiving scores of APC bigwigs, led by Chief Mimi Adzape-Orubibi, who dumped the party for the PDP at Adikpo, headquarters of Kwande Local Government Area of the state.

He expressed optimism that the PDP will wrestle the mantle of leadership from the APC for failing to address the excruciating hardship the people are passing through.

“The Benue people have no reason to pitch tents with the APC because the party failed to deliver democracy dividends to them, the hope of the people lies only in the PDP.

“Our party, the PDP has the capacity to take the state and country from the bottom to the top, we will not take the country from the top to the bottom like the APC. This is what the APC has done to our dear country,” he said.

He explained that rather than handle the Boko Haram menace which was the only security challenge of the country at the time the APC government took over power, the situation has multiplied to armed herdsmen attacks, banditry and kidnapping.

The governor noted that Kwande people have no business being in the APC because the only Federal Polytecnhic earlier approved by the present administration has been taken away by the leader of the party in the state.

Leader of the defectors, Chief Adzape-Orubibi said that her major reason for dumping the APC was that it had failed to tackle insecurity in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...