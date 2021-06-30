Buhari: Failed with Umaru Dikko’s extradition, succeeds with Kanu

Thirty-six years after President Muhammadu Buhari, then military head of state, failed in his bid to extradite a former Minister of Transport, Umaru Dikko, from the United Kingdom over alleged corruption charges, the President, yesterday, succeeded with the extradition of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. Kanu, whose extradition came one week to the 37th anniversary of Dikko’s failed return to Nigeria in ‘diplomatic bags’ crates from the United Kingdom on July 5, 1984, was re-arrested and brought back to Nigeria on Sunday to face his trial.

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami at a joint press briefing yesterday with the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja, disclosed that international collaborative efforts with security agencies led to Kanu’s arrest and repatriation to Nigeria. Kanu, who, alongside his co-defendants were facing treasonable felony charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja, fled the country in September 2017 after an invasion of his home by the military in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, Abia State.

On March 28, 2019, trial judge, Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, revoked Kanu’s bail granted him on health grounds and issued a bench warrant for his arrest on the same date. The IPOB leader was re-arraigned before Justice Nyako yesterday and his case has been scheduled for July 26 and July 27, 2021 for resumption of trial. But the Dikko’s extradition plot wasn’t seamless like that of the IPOB leader as the botched return generated a diplomatic crisis between the Nigerian and United Kingdom government’s after it was foiled. Dikko, a prominent member of President Shehu Shagari’s administration between 1979 and 1983, fled into exile in London, alongside other politicians after a military coup, on his birthday in 1983, overthrew the government.

The Buhari-led military regime accused him of large-scale corruption while serving as the head of the presidential task force on rice and also for embezzling money from the nation’s oil revenue. While in exile, Dikko became a vocal critic of the regime and he was labelled “Nigeria’s most wanted man”, a plot was hatched to get both him and the money back.

The plot was to kidnap Dikko, drug him, stick him into a specially made crate, and put him on a plane back to Nigeria – alive. A former Israeli Mossad agent, Alexander Barak, was allegedly recruited to lead the kidnap team. It included a Nigerian intelligence officer, Maj Mohammed Yusufu, and Israeli nationals Felix Abitbol and Dr Lev-Arie Shapiro, who was to inject Dikko with an anaesthetic. Dikko was seized outside his house in London, bundled into a van and taken to Stansted Airport in Essex, where a Nigerian Boeing 707 cargo aircraft waited to repatriate him to face charges of corruption brought by the government.

His captors handcuffed him, drugged him, and stuffed him in chains into the crate with a doctor by his side maintaining a tube to keep him breathing. However, the abduction was witnessed by his secretary, who alerted Scotland Yard Police. The plot was foiled by a young British Customs officer, Charles David Morrow, who held up the flight, opened two crates marked “diplomatic baggage” and discovered not only a drug-stupefied Dikko, but also three of his kidnappers, who were shipping themselves to Africa as well. Dikko was whisked to hospital in Bishop’s Stortford, where he woke up unharmed after remaining unconscious all night, and his captors arrested.

The doctor and the shopkeeper were later sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment, the Israeli organiser of the snatch to 14 years, and the Nigerian military man to 12 years. The men lost appeals to have their sentences reduced. Britain refused a request by the military government, made after the kidnap attempt, that Dikko be extradited.

Diplomatic relations between the UK and Nigeria broke down and were only fully restored two years later. The Nigerian and Israeli governments have always denied involvement in the kidnapping. Dikko returned to Nigeria from the UK the following decade, and set up a new political party in the current Fourth Republic, the United Democratic Party (UDP). He died on July 1, 2014 in London after a series of strokes.

