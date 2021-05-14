News

Buhari, family observe Eid el-Fitr prayers at Aso Rock

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari with his immediate family observed the Eid-el- Fitr prayers at the State House, Alausa as earlier announced. The celebration, which marks the end of the month-long Ramadan fast, usually attracts large congregational prayers across the country.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had earlier in a statement disclosed that Buhari’s decision to pray in Aso Rock was in compliance with the COVID- 19 non-pharmaceutical interventions measures put in place by the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) and the Federal Capital Territory, administration.

Those who joined the President alongside his wife, Aisha, and children at the forecourt of the Villa in the prayers were the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-General Babagana Monguno (rtd), his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and his personal aides, among others.

Our Reporters

