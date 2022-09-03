News

Buhari felicitates APC V’Presidential Candidate, Shettima, at 56

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to celebrate former Governor of Borno State and Vice Presidential Candidate of the party, Sen. Kashim Shettima on his 56th birthday. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President felicitated with the astute political leader and legislator, whose visionary and participatory style of leadership continues to awe, outstand and inspire, setting a standard of resilience that has turned Borno State into an example of social, economic and infrastructural development.

Buhari lauded Shettima for his courage, foresight, sagacity and intellectualism, providing strong leadership for his state by keeping citizens unified and focused on the larger picture of a victorious and enlightened community, with clear results in education, health and road constructions. As the Vice Presidential candidate of the APC turned 56, Buhari believed his experience as a banker, governor, Senator and scholar would prove relevant in governance at the national level. The President prayed that the Almighty God will equip Shettima with more wisdom and strength as he serves the country.

 

