Buhari felicitates Aromolaran

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Pastor Olaitan Aromolaran, Senior Pastor of Joy Cometh Ministries and members of the church on his 53rd birthday on September 24, 2022, noting the good works of the cleric in supporting the underprivileged people. This was contained in a statement released by President Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina. “The President notes the focus of Joy Cometh Ministries on prayers, evangelism and counseling, commending the church’s scriptural adherence to praying for the nation and its leaders.

 

