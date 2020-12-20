Buhari felicitates with anti-corruption crusader, Sagay, at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with foremost scholar, teacher, legal luminary, author, and anti-corruption crusader, Professor Itsejuwa Sagay, as he turns 80 today. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Asesina,the President rejoiced with the Sagay family, academia, legal profession, friends and associates of the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on Corruption (PACAC), saying his integrity and commitment to transparency mark him out as a Nigerian of sterling character.

“You have always stood by this administration, particularly in our avowed commitment to fighting corruption, and this you do without fear or favour,” Buhari said. He wished the author of many books, including the epochal ‘The Nigerian Law of Contract’ good health, longer life, and further contributions to jurisprudence, even as he serves God and humanity.

Sagay, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), on basis of his academic works, was a high flyer, recording best academic performances in the university and bar examinations, which the President urged the younger generation to emulate, and set as standards for themselves

Like this: Like Loading...