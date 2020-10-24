Buhari felicitates with Baba Ijebu, Adebutu, at 85

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to businessman, Chief Adebutu Kessington, on his 85th birthday today, joining friends and family in celebrating the milestone, heralded by many years of investments in several sectors.

The President believed Kessington’s creative and visionary investments in the economy provided opportu

nities for employment and entrepreneurship as he has consistently inspired many to start their own businesses, and ensured mentorship and capital.

The President extoled Kessington’s large-heartedness in catering for the less privileged with his charity organisations, which include The Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation (KAAF) and Medical Laboratory and Maternity Centre.

