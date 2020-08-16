Buhari felicitates with ex-NESG Chairman, Ohuabunwa, at 70

…Rejoices with Osadolor at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the former Chairman of Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, on his 70th birthday today, even as he rejoices with ace broadcaster and former Editor, Sunday Guardian, Kingsley Osadolor who turned 60 yesterday.

In different statements Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina made available to newsmen yesterday, the President joined friends and family members to celebrate the visionary leader, whose competence and influence have greatly impacted on the Nigerian economy and beyond.

Buhari congratulated Ohuabunwa, who is currently President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, for many years of service to the nation, starting out early as staff of Pfizer, and phenomenally rising to become Chairman/CEO of the pharmaceutical company within 15 years, and leading a management team to buy over Pfizer Inc shares after four years at the helm of affairs.

The President believed Ohuabunwa’s contributions in the private sector greatly shaped and transformed the Nigerian economy, especially the leading role he played as Chairman of NESG, a think-tank that periodically sets development targets for the private and public sectors, and works diligently to harmonize their energy for measurable results.

Similarly, Buhari sent warmest wishes to journalist, lawyer and administrator, Kingsley Osayande Osadolor, on the occasion of his birthday yesterday.

The President joined the media and the legal profession to celebrate the editor, legal mind, former commissioner and now television host, whom he described as “one of the very best in his profession.”

Buhari counseled Osadolor to continue using his divine endowments for the good of society and country, adding that Nigeria will always find his contributions salutary and germane to national development.

He wished Osadolor, a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (FNGE) good health, long life, and all round prosperity

