Buhari felicitates with Moroccan monarch on 22nd anniversary

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the King of Morocco, King Mohammed VI, on the 22nd anniversary of his ascension to the throne.

 

The President, on behalf of the people of Nigeria, and of himself, wished the King good health, and prosperity.

 

The letter he personally signed read: “On the occasion of the 22nd Anniversary of Your Majesty’s ascension to the throne, I have the pleasure to express, on behalf of the people of Nigeria and myself, warm congratulations and best wishes for good health and prosperity.

 

“Your Majesty’s reign has witnessed very impressive economic and social development in the Kingdom of Morocco for the benefit of all your people. “Under your reign, the Kingdom has also significantly contributed in advancing regional peace, stability and development.

 

“We value the excellent fraternal relations between our two countries and look forward to building on the significant progress so far achieved under our renewed bilateral relation.

 

“While wishing Your Majesty continued good health, please accept the assurances of my highest esteem.”

News Top Stories

ASUU: Why we suspended nine-month old strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

    After nine months of prosecuting an industrial dispute with the Federal Government amidst controversies and negotiations, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), yesterday, suspended its strike, signalling that academic activities in the nation’s ivory towers will resume soon.   President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, who announced the suspension of the action […]
News Top Stories

Buhari felicitates with ex-NESG Chairman, Ohuabunwa, at 70

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…Rejoices with Osadolor at 60   President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the former Chairman of Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, on his 70th birthday today, even as he rejoices with ace broadcaster and former Editor, Sunday Guardian, Kingsley Osadolor who turned 60 yesterday.   In different statements Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina […]
News

Trump Supreme Court pick heads toward Senate vote despite Democratic protests

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Republican-led U.S. Senate on Thursday moved a step closer to confirming President Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court choice Amy Coney Barrett, with the Judiciary Committee scheduling an October 22 vote on her nomination despite Democratic objections. The fourth and final day of the committee’s confirmation hearing for the conservative appellate judge wrapped up […]

