Buhari felicitates with Ngige at 68

P resident Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, as he turned 68 today. According to a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, Buhari joined the medical community, labour fraternity, the legislature, where the celebrant served as Senator, and people of Anambra State, whom he served as governor. To salute Ngige for his meritorious stewardship to community, state, country and humanity, President Buhari wished him greater health, strength and sound mind. As he serves as conciliatorgeneral between government and organised labour, the President wished the minister well in all his endeavours.

