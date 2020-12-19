Buhari felicitates with oil mogul, Ikpea at 64

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with oil and gas industry investor, Chief Leemon Ikpea, as he turns 64 today. In a release signed by his spokesman, Femi Asesina, the President noted that Ikpea had, through the grace of God, and hard work, risen from modest beginnings to the topmost rungs of the business ladder, commending him as an example to the younger generation.

Buhari affirmed that Lee Engineering and Construction Company, of which Ikpea was Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, was one of the homegrown investors in the oil and gas industry, thus proving that Nigerians could excel in the highly technical sector.

The President rejoiced with family, friends and associates of the celebrant, encouraged him to continue exhibiting the milk of human kindness, which had seen him awarding innumerable scholarships and bequests to uplift the weak and downtrodden, even as he recommended same to other well-to-do Nigerians. He prayed that Ikpea would continue to serve God and humanity in good health, and enjoy all round prosperity.

