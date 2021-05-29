Sports

Buhari felicitates with Sports Minister Dare at 55

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare on the occasion of his 55th birthday. The President thanked the Minister for the positive energy, patriotism and the invaluable contributions he brings in manning a very important ministry, which is strategic in moulding a better future for the country and harnessing the innate potentials and talent of Nigerians in sports. President Buhari joins members of the Dare family, friends and well-wishers in praying for good health and happiness for the celebrant, who has maintained a track record of excellence as a journalist and public office holder, having served as a former Executive Commissioner in Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) before he came on board as a minister

