Buhari felicitates with Sports Minister Dare at 55

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare on the occasion of his 55th birthday. The President thanked the Minister for the positive energy, patriotism and the invaluable contributions he brings in manning a very important ministry, which is strategic in moulding a better future for the country and harnessing the innate potentials and talent of Nigerians in sports. President Buhari joins members of the Dare family, friends and well-wishers in praying for good health and happiness for the celebrant, who has maintained a track record of excellence as a journalist and public office holder, having served as a former Executive Commissioner in Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) before he came on board as a minister
Related Articles
Aubameyang beats Leno to Arsenal Player of the Season award
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named Arsenal Player of the 2019-20 Season following his eyecatching performances for the club. The Gabon international bagged 29 goals and provided three assists in 44 games across all competitions to finish as the club’s topscorer for a second season. The former Borussia Dortm u n d striker’s e f […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
JUST IN: Willian undergoing Arsenal medical
Willian is on the brink of sealing his free transfer to Arsenal after reportedly undergoing a medical with Chelsea’ London rivals. The Brazilian announced his departure from Chelsea on Sunday after seven years at the club ahead of his imminent move to the Gunners prior to the 2020-21 campaign – which begins on September 12. And […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Okedeyi’s death throws basketball fraternity into mourning
The Nigeria Basketball Federation has received with shock the death of referee Razak Okedeyi whose sad demise occurred on Thursday, 23rd, July, 2019. Breaking the tragic news on Thursday, FIBA certified Referee and coordinator of the Nigerian Basketball Referees Council, Kingsley Ojeaburu said Okedeyi died shortly after complaining of a severe headache. The NBBF President, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)