Buhari: FG Committed To Winning War Against Terrorism, Criminalities

…commends security agencies on the conduct of polls, assures of their welfare.

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that the Federal Government was committed to winning the war against insurgency, terrorism and other criminalities in the country.

This came as he commended the security agencies on the discharge of their duties at the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections in the country just as he assured them of improved welfare.

The President said this in his country home, Daura, Katsina State while virtually commissioning the 700 Ashok Leyland Troop Carrying Vehicles assembled in Lagos.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said, “I wish to commend the resolve of our armed forces towards the defeat of insurgency and its support in maintaining law and order as was demonstrated in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“I want to assure you all that your labour will not be in vain. The Administration will continue to support you in every respect, including improving your welfare.”

He assured that the war against terrorism and criminality in the country would be sustained, and boosted with supplies of hardware and better care for the security outfits.

“Moving forward, I charge you to consolidate on the gains we have achieved, towards sustaining the peace and stability of the country,” he charged.

“Let me firmly assure Nigerians that the Federal Government remains steadfast and committed to winning the war against insurgency and other criminalities. Surely, the Federal Government will not rest on its oars until Nigeria and indeed Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora are free from the menace of terrorism and other forms of harm.”

Buhari also noted that the vehicles would increase the capability of the Armed Forces, especially their combat efficiency levels.

“I am pleased to be invited here today as the Special Guest of honour at the commissioning of the 700 Ashok Leyland Troops Carrying Vehicles, procured by the Federal Government of Nigeria. These vehicles, I understand, were assembled by Stallion Motors Limited at Ojo, Lagos.

“This is an important milestone in the annals of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, especially the troops engaged in operations in various theatres.

“This demonstrates the commitment and importance the Federal Government attaches to the fight against insurgency, criminalities and welfare of personnel,’’ he noted.

He said the activities of non-state actors and transnational criminals had impacted the overall security architecture of the nation, noting that the threats were not peculiar to Nigeria.

“These threats are not peculiar to Nigeria alone, they have impacted negatively on global, regional and sub–regional peace and security environments, giving rise to massive continental immigration, internally displaced persons and grave humanitarian crises for nations to grapple with.

“Consequently, most governments employ varying degrees of hard and soft power elements to curtail this prevailing insecurity,’’ he said.

He affirmed that the government had in the past seven years been able to revitalise the Armed Forces for the full restoration of Nigeria’s territorial integrity that was once violated by the Boko Haram insurgents and other forms of criminalities in the country.

“Some of you may recall that in my inaugural speech as president, I promised to put an end to the Boko Haram insurgency which hitherto had posed a grave threat to Nigeria’s territorial integrity. In fulfilling this promise, I made professionalism and capacity building of the armed forces a major security policy thrust of my administration.

“Training and the acquisition of brand-new platforms and other supporting equipment for the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies were intensified.

