Buhari: FG’ll eliminate squeeze, chaos in currency swap

Following widespread inconveniences and cash squeeze caused by the change of Naira notes, President Muhammadu Buhari, has assured Nigerians that government would eliminate the squeeze and chaos caused by the swap. Buhari gave this assurance yesterday while reacting to reports of long queues waiting for hours on end to deposit their old Naira notes in banks across the country.

In a release made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President vowed to ensure that citizens were unharmed in their businesses with no disruption to the entire supply chain arising from the currency swap.

The hardship caused by the currency change billed to elapse by Tuesday, January 31st, barring a contrary directive, has triggered public anger, resentment and criticisms. According to the President, the currency change was aimed at people hoarding illicit funds and not the common man, and that it had become necessary to prevent counterfeits, corruption, and terrorist funding. This, he assured Nigerians, would stabilize and strengthen the economy.

While taking note that the poorest section of society was facing hardship as they often keep hard cash at home for various expenses, the President gave strong assurances that the government would not leave them to their own fate. He reiterated that a number of initiatives by the Central Bank and all commercial banks were underway to speed up distribution of the new notes and do all that were necessary to forestall cash squeeze and chaos.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...