Buhari: FG’ll resist attempt to hinder football growth

…says its national asset

Receives 10-year football development masterplan

FG has disbursed N15bn in 7 years to the NFF – Dare

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja described football as a national asset; adding that his administration will resist any attempt to undermine its development.

The President made the pledge while receiving the 10-year Football Development Masterplan submitted by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare.

According to a statement signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari described football as ”our passion and a major tool for unity,” saying that it is the responsibility of government to safeguard the sport, which has brought Nigeria many laurels.

”Indeed, just as I expect and demand a higher standard of patriotism, responsibility and commitment from those charged with the administration of our football,

I also urge all stakeholders to work together constructively and patriotically. ”We have seen attempts to disrespect and undermine the institutions supervising our sports. We have seen attempts to subjugate national interest for narrow interest or disrespect the laws of Nigeria. Nigeria will not take lightly any attempt to inflict injury on its football fortunes,’’ he said.

Buhari, who used the occasion to spell out his expectations from the two-volume report as he directed the Ministry of Sports and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to commence its implementation in phases.

”This government is interested in developing a football culture that will accommodate global best practices that will also help the nation to lay a solid foundation for her domestic football, put in place professionally and efficiently run leagues, entrench a consistent and stable football calendar and create a value chain which will boost the sports ecosystem.

”Achieving this will guarantee desired progress in continental and international competitions. ”I know that a lot of work went into putting this 10-Year Masterplan together. I received regular briefings on the work being done and I am happy that our goal has been achieved. I am happy that the Masterplan enjoyed the inputs of a wide range of stakeholders in football.

”I am equally happy that the Nigeria Football 10-Year Masterplan (2022-2032) identified 15 Key Areas of challenge and provided practical recommendations to address these fundamental problems that have bedeviled football development in the country.

”The implementation of the short term and medium term plans should commence. ”I believe this will signal a positive turning point for our football and a major step forward in our bid to create a conducive environment for its sustainability, viability and profitability.

”The Nigeria Football Federation, the body charged with the development of our football is directed to own and commence the implementation of this master plan under the supervision of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.” Buhari expressed concern on current state of the game, saying football development has gradually stunted due to the neglect of the core orientation of its administration.

He described the governance structure around Nigeria’s domestic league as weak, adding that standards are conveniently compromised but expressed delight that these issues and many more have been addressed in the document.

“The NFF must salvage the domestic league at all levels because Nigeria’s football development must return to the path of focus on grassroots and youth development and an overall good governance structure around every level of its development.”

In his remarks, the Sports Minister, Dare announced that the Buhari administration has disbursed over N15 billion to NFF through budgetary appropriations and Presidential interventions in the last seven years.

