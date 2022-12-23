Business

Buhari: FG’s agric revolution created over 13m jobs for Nigerians

In a bid to evaluate his administration’s contribution to the country’s agric sector, President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed that the revolution created more than 13 million direct and indirect jobs in the past seven and half years. President Buhari made this known at an interactive session co-hosted by the United State Institute of Peace (USIP), the International Republican Institute, the National Endowment for Democracy, and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems. A statement by the president’s spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, quoted Buhari as saying that targeted interventions in the agricultural sector — driven by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) — transformed the country from a net importer of rice to a self-sufficient rice producer. Buhari said:

‘‘This same scheme has financed the establishment and operations of our 50 integrated rice mills. “It has also financed over 4.5 million smallholder farmers, ensured the cultivation of almost six million hectares of farmland and almost 700 large-scale agricultural projects have been funded. ‘‘This agricultural revolution has led to the creation of over 13 million direct and indirect jobs.” Buhari also said the focus on the agricultural sector placed Nigeria in a better position to handle the systemic shock caused by both COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on global food supply. He said the revolution in the sector had improved the country’s capacity and efficiency in increasing and maximising production and post-harvest losses. ‘‘The non-oil sector remains the future of our economy and I hope successive governments will consolidate on the gains we have recorded under my leadership. ‘‘You will agree with me that the Russia-Ukraine war has compelled many economies to carry out reforms and re-adjust policies to cope with the challenges posed by the conflict.

‘‘In this regard, we are paying more attention now to energy transmission and distribution through targeted collaboration with global companies like Siemens to improve our efficiency in the power value chain,” he added. According to him, the effect of COVID-19 and the conflict in Ukraine is a wake up call for Nigeria and other Africa continent to collaborate amongst themselves for sustainable food production.

He stated that Nigeria spent about N1.6 trillion in the stimulus programme. “Over 30 million jobs lost since the pandemic with about 26 to 40 million people going into extreme poverty. Various African countries put in place extreme measures to curtail the effect of the virus and limit the socio-economic impact such as lockdowns and stimulus package. In Nigeria, our stimulus programme was to the tune of about N1.6 trillion. “The post economic stimulus package for Africa must go beyond individual efforts that we have made in our countries. There is the need for increased collaboration and integration of efforts to drive sustainable economic growth and recovery across the African continent. Our parliaments have a particular role to play aside from the fact that they have been charged to make laws to guide,” he noted. Buhari also advised western countries not to rush to eliminate the usage of fossil fuels for a healthier climate.

 

