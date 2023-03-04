Buhari: FG’s committed to winning war against terrorism, other crimes

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the federal government was committed to winning the war against insurgency, terrorism and other criminalities in the country.

This came as he commended the security agencies on the discharge of their duties at the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections in the country just as he assured them of improved welfare. The President said this in his Daura, Katsina state, country home, while virtually commissioning the 700 Ashok Leyland Troop Carrying Vehicles assembled in Lagos.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President, who pledged more support for the welfare of the military, said “I wish to commend the resolve of our armed forces to defeat of insurgency and its support in maintaining law and order as was demonstrated in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“I want to assure you all that your labour will not be in vain. The administration will continue to support you in every respect, including improving your welfare.”

He assured that the war against terrorism and criminality in the country would be sustained, and boosted with supplies of hardware and better care for the security outfits. “Moving forward, I charge you to consolidate on the gains we have achieved, towards sustain-ing the peace and stability of the country,” he charged.

“Let me firmly assure Nigerians that the Federal Government remains steadfast and committed to winning the war against insurgency and other criminalities. Surely, the Federal Government will not rest on its oars until Nigeria and indeed Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora are free from the menace of terrorism and other forms of harm,’’ the President added.

Buhari noted that the vehicles would increase the capability of the Armed Forces, especially their combat efficiency levels. The President said the activities of non-state actors and transnational criminals had impacted the overall security architecture of the nation, noting that the threats were not peculiar to Nigeria.

“These threats are not peculiar to Nigeria alone, they have impacted negatively on global, regional and sub – regional peace and security environments, giving rise to massive continental immigration, internally displaced persons and grave humanitarian crises for nations to grapple with,’’ he said.

The President thanked Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (Rtd), Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor and personnel of the Armed Forces for the milestone achievements.

In his remarks, the Minister of Defence said security of the country remains top priority for the government, and supplies and welfare of the military would be sustained.

