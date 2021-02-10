News Top Stories

Buhari flags-off $1.9bn Kano-Maradi rail line

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Ahmed Sani

…orders conclusion of financing for West-East Coastal rail

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has performed the virtual groundbreaking for the construction of the $1.959 billion 283-kilometre Kano-Katsina-Jibiya rail line terminating in Maradi in neighbouring Niger Republic.

 

The President, at the occasion, also ordered the Ministries of Transportation and Finance to conclude financial arrangements with appropriate co-financiers that will partner with the Federal Government for construction of West-East Coastal rail line from Lagos to Calabar, linking some major cities in South-East and South- South.

 

Buhari noted that the cities of Jibiya and Maradi constitute a significant trading corridor between Nigeria and Niger Republic – a tradition dating back many centuries.

 

“This vital infrastructure line will establish an end-to-end logistic supply chain in railway transport services between Northern and Southern regions of the country, reaching Nigerian southern ports of Lagos and Warri.

 

“The entire route encompasses territory inhabited by close to 80 million people across 10 states of the country. This project has a branch line to Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State, to open up this corridor which is endowed with vast resources,” he said.

 

The President stated that the Kano–Maradi rail line has been identified as a viable line that will significantly enhance the movement of passengers and freight to the hinterland especially raw materials from both agricultural and mineral resources for industries.

“The rail line traverses the major commercial and administrative centre of Kano and passing through other economic hubs of the country, including Kazaure, Daura, Katsina and up to the border town of Jibiya and the Niger Republic city of Maradi,” he noted. He said Kano-Maradi project, billed to be completed with 36 months, would serve import and export of goods for Niger Republic and other countries in the sub-region through Nigerian ports.

 

“The country would earn revenue through expansion of trade and commerce, while the people of Niger Republic will benefit from ease of transportation logistics at affordable cost in their import and export business.

 

“The connection to Niger Republic through rail will also foster Trans-Sahara trade and contribute to the expected gains in the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement,” Buhari said.

 

Commenting on the West-East Coastal rail, Buhari said the rail line will connect Onitsha, Benin, Warri, Yenegoa, Port Harcourt, Aba and Uyo. “Furthermore, the contract for the important Central Railway traversing Itakpe – Baro – Abuja with connection to Lokoja and a new seaport in Warri has been signed and is expected to achieve appreciable level of completion during the tenure of this administration.

 

“We have in the rail sector embarked on the completion of the 1,424-kilometre Lagos – Kano rail line to join the one being flaggedoff today for the country’s Western axis.

 

“On the Eastern corridor of the country, the Port Harcourt – Enugu – Makurdi – Maiduguri rail line with branches to Owerri, Imo State and Damaturu, Yobe State, have been awarded for reconstruction to include a deep sea port in Bonny Island and a Railway Industrial Park in Port Harcourt with the objectives of achieving a vibrant and functional railway,” the President said.

 

He explained that the projects will achieve an appreciable level of completion before the tenure of the current administration lapses in 2023.

