Business

Buhari flags off $12bn NLNG Train 7 ground breaking

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday flagged off the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Train 7, a project he said would help propel Nigeria as a major gas exporter and a fully industrialised nation. Project promoter, NLNG, says the project will attract $12 billion foreign direct investment.

Buhari, who lauched the project virtually during the ground breaking ceremony held in Bonny Island, Rivers State, maintained that the project would earn Nigeria more dividends and more revenue. Pouring eulogies on the management of NLNG at the event attended physically and virtually by Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, Amanyanabo of Grand Bonny Kingdom, King Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple, Managing Director of NLNG, Tony Attah, Deputy Managing Director, NLNG, Sadeeq Mai- Bornu, among other dignitaries, the president stated that the company, wholly managed by Nigerians, had, all alone, contributed about one per cent of the country’s GDP.

Recalling how he witnessed the formation of the company as the minister of energy in 1978, Buhari expressed satisfaction over how the NLNG had transformed from just a project to a very successful company in about 30 years. The NLNG, he added, had contributed $114 billion in taxes to Nigeria and with this new project, there will be more jobs that wil touch the lives of everyone particularly the host community. “The NLNG Train 7 represents another historic milestone in the history of NLNG. NLNG story has been associated with success,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

OPS: Exporters losing 75% revenue to unfriendly policies

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), a key member of the Organised Private Sector (OPS), has disclosed that Federal Government’s monetary policy, continued border closure, high duty rates and other challenges are leading to massive loss for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) involved in export of made-in-Nigeria products. The association said the […]
Business

COVID-19: Bank of Industry strategizes for hard-hit sectors

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Bank of Industry (BOI) is reviewing its strategic priorities to ensure continuous support for enterprises, especially those hard hit by the COVID-19. Specifically, it is deepening penetration in agro-processing, food processing, technology, healthcare and pharmaceuticals to stimulate economic recovery and growth. The bank’s Managing Director, Mr. Kayode Pitan, who disclosed this at a webinar […]
Business

Telecoms attract $105.6m foreign investments in Q2

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

•FDI down 33% on COVID-19 impact The telecommunications sector attracted a total of $157.48 million in foreign direct investments in the second quarter of this year, New Telegraph has learnt. This shows a huge increase in investments year-on-year when compared with the paltry $4.50 million recorded in Q2’19. However, the sector recorded less foreign interests […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica