Buhari Flays global financial structure for placing debt burdens on vulnerable countries

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has strongly criticised the current structure of the global financial system for placing unsustainable debt burdens on vulnerable countries. He warned that the burden would further make it difficult for most Least Developed Countries (LDCs) to meet the 2030 Agenda for 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The President said this yesterday in Doha, Qatar, at the Conference of Least Developed Countries. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President called on developed and developing nations to grant duty-free and quota-free market access for products originating from theworld’s46least-developed countries to ensure their integration in regional and global value chains. “In 2015, the world came together to endorse the 2030 Agenda for 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

There was no doubt that it was highly ambitious and would require leaders around the world to be fully committed for the SDGs to be achieved within the projected timeframe. “Eight years on, the possibility of achieving the SDGs remainbleakformanycountries, particularly the Least Developed Countries. The difficulties in achieving the SDGs are numerous and were further compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, the continued threat of Climate Change, and recently the Russia-Ukraine conflict. “The LDCs are often faced with developmental vulnerabilities and challenges that are not always of their making.

These pose huge obstacles to their development efforts, hence the need for urgent and robust assistance to help unlock their potentials and build socio-economic resilience. “This assistance can be provided within the framework of the Doha Programme of Action, which is designed to help LDCs exit their current classification,” he said. Buhari underscored the need for reforms of the international financial architecture and aligned with the UN Secretary-General’s description of the global financial system as an “unfair debt architecture that not only charges poor countries muchmoremoneytoborrow on the market than advanced economies, but downgrades them when they even think of restructuring their debt or applying for debt relief.”

Our Reporters

