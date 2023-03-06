Buhari Flays’ Global Financial Structure For Placing Debt Burdens On Vulnerable Countries

…warns LDCs may not meet 17 SDGs by 2030.

President Muhammadu Buhari has strongly criticized the current structure of the global financial system for placing unsustainable debt burdens on vulnerable countries.

This came as he warned that the burden would further make it difficult for most Least Developed Countries (LDCs) to meet the 2030 Agenda for 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The President said this yesterday in Doha, Qatar at the IN Conference of Least Developed Countries.

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President called on developed and developing nations to grant duty-free and quota-free market access for products originating from the world’s 46 least-developed countries to ensure their integration in regional and global value chains.

‘‘In 2015, the world came together to endorse the 2030 Agenda for Seventeen Sustainable Development Goals. There was no doubt that it was highly ambitious and would require leaders around the world to be fully committed to the SDGs to be achieved within the projected timeframe.

‘‘Eight years on, the possibility of achieving the SDGs remains bleak for many countries, particularly, the Least Developed Countries. The difficulties in achieving the SDGs are numerous and were further compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, the continued threat of Climate Change, and recently the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

‘‘The Least Developed Countries are often faced with developmental vulnerabilities and challenges that are not always of their making. These pose huge obstacles to their development efforts, hence the need for urgent and robust assistance to help unlock their potential and build socio-economic resilience.

‘‘This assistance can be provided within the framework of the Doha Programme of Action which is designed to help LDCs exit their current classification,’’ he said.

The Nigerian leader challenged developed countries, civil society actors, the private sector, and the business community, to partner with the LDCs to provide the necessary resources and capacity to deliver development outcomes in the economic, social, and environmental aspects of the 2030 Agenda.

He listed some measures that would help LDCs recover from COVID-19, achieve SDGs, develop and prosper over the long term.

Expounding on the issue of the rising debt burden, Buhari underscored the need for reforms of the international financial architecture that prioritized the need of Least Developed Countries.

He aligned with the United Nations Secretary-General’s description of the global financial system as an “unfair debt architecture that not only charges poor countries much more money to borrow on the market than advanced economies but downgrades them when they even think of restructuring their debt or applying for debt relief.”

On trade issues, the President said it was important to put in place modalities to facilitate transit cooperation, transfer of technologies, and access to global e-commerce platforms, as they are critical for the integration of LDCs into the regional and global value chains and communications technology services.

On Nigeria’s expectation for the Conference, the President expressed optimism that the Doha Programme of Action would lead to the acceleration of exports from LDCs by 2031, through the facilitation of their access to foreign markets in line with the World Trade Organization Facilitation Agreement.

Commenting on climate change, President Buhari said that LDCs continue to suffer disproportionately despite contributing least to its causes. He added that countries must prioritize cutting global emissions and work with determination to hold warming to 1.5 degrees, thereby securing the children’s future.

On his presence at the Doha Conference even though Nigeria was not in the category of LDCs, he said “Nigeria is here to show solidarity and support to the LDCs in the quest to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, especially in this decade of action, where no one should be left behind.”

