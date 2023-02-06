News

Buhari flays terrorist attack on Katsina vigilantes

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attack on vigilantes at Yargoje forest in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, where many lives were lost. According to a statement by his Spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the insurgents ambushed a convoy of vigilantes in the forest as they went to recover stolen cows leading to the killings.

The President paid tribute to all those vigilantes and family members who were martyred yesterday, saying that the sacrifices of the brave men working to prevent and punish crime in their communities would not be forgotten. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult period. May Allah repose the soul of the deceased.”

 

