Buhari: Fresh loans to fund Kano- Maradi rail, Apapa ports, others

President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that the foreign loans requests recently sent to the Senate would be used to execute the Kano-Maradi rail, Apapa TinCan Ports and 13 other projects. In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the projects are spread across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

 

The loans, according to him, are to be sourced from multinational institutions in line with the 2018-2021 medium term external borrowings plans. The Senate was recently asked by the president to approve sovereign loans of $4.054billion and €710 million as well as grant components of $125million for the proposed projects by President Muhammmadu Buhari.

 

The sovereign loans, he said, would be sourced from the World Bank, French Development Agency (AFD), China-Exim Bank, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Credit Suisse Group and Standard Chartered/China Export and Credit (SINOSURE).

 

“The loan facility to be provided by European ECA/ KfW/IPEX/APC would be spent on the construction of the Standard Gauge Rail (SGR) linking Nigeria with Niger Republic from Kano- Katsina-Daura-Jibiya-Maradi with branch to Dutse.

 

The specific project title, Kano-Maradi SGR with a branch to Dutse, has an implementation period of 30-months and will be implemented by the Federal Ministry of Transport.”

 

The China EXIM Bank is expected to finance the construction of the branch line of Apapa-TinCan Island Port, under the Lagos-Ibadan Railway modernisation project. The World Bank is expected to finance seven projects, including the $125million grant for ‘‘Better Education Services for All’’.

 

The Global Partnership for Education grant is expected to increase equitable access for out-of-school children and improve literacy in focus states.

 

The grant, which will be implemented by the Federal Ministry of Education and the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), will strengthen accountability for results in basic Education in Katsina, Oyo and Adamawa states.

 

Other projects to be financed by the World Bank are, the State Fiscal, Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability Programme for Results as well as the Agro-Processing, Productivity, Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project.

 

The benefiting states for the agro-processing project are, Kogi, Kaduna, Kano, Cross River, Enugu and Lagos with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development as the implementing ministry.

 

The objective of the project is to enhance agricultural productivity of small and medium scale farmers and improve value addition along priority value chains in the participating states. Similarly, the World Bank is also financing the Nigeria Sustainable Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) project in Delta, Ekiti, Gombe, Kaduna, Katsina, Imo and Plateau states, for the next five years.

 

The project, when completed, is expected to improve rural water supply, sanitation and hygiene nationwide towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for water supply and sanitation by 2030.

 

Under the external borrowing plan, the World Bank supported projects also include Nigeria’s COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Project (COPREP), under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

 

The project, which has an  implementation period of five years, will respond to threats posed by COVID-19 through the procurement of vaccines. No fewer than 29 states are listed as beneficiaries of the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Arid Zone Landscape project expected to reduce natural resource management conflicts in dry and semi-arid ecosystems in Nigeria.

 

The benefiting states for the project to be co-financed by World Bank and European Investment Bank (EIB) are: Akwa Ibom, Borno, Oyo, Sokoto, Kano, Katsina, Edo, Plateau, Abia, Nasarawa, Delta, Niger, Gombe, Imo, Enugu, Kogi, Anambra, Niger, Ebonyi, Cross River, Ondo, Kaduna, Kebbi, Jigawa, Bauchi, Ekiti, Ogun, Benue, Yobe and Kwara.

 

The World Bank is also funding the Livestock Productivity and Resilience project in no fewer than 19 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The French Development Agency will finance two projects, which include the National Digital Identity Management project and the Kaduna Bus Rapid Transport Project.

 

The digital identity project will be co- financed with World Bank and EIB. The Value Chain Development Programme to be financed by IFAD and implemented in Anambra, Benue, Ebonyi, Niger, Ogun, Taraba, Nasarawa, Enugu and Kogi States will empower 100,000 farmers, including over 6,000 and 3,000 processors and traders respectively.

 

The Chinese African Development Fund through the Bank of China is expected to provide a loan facility of $325 million for the establishment of three power and renewable energy projects including solar cells production facility Phase 1 & II , electric power transformer production, Plants 1, II, III and high voltage testing laboratory.

 

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) will implement the project aimed at increasing local capacity and capability in the development of power and renewable energy technologies and infrastructure

