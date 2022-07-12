Buhari frets over ASUU’s prolonged strike

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the fear that the unending strike embarked upon by the members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) would have negative consequences on families, the educational system and the development of the country.

The President expressed the fear yesterday at a meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC), governors, legislators and political leaders at his residence in his Daura, Katsina State country home yesterday.

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari said the strike had already taken a toll on the psychology of parents, students and other stakeholders, throwing up many moral issues that were al

ready beg for attention. He pointed out that the future of the country rests on the quality of educational institutions and education, while assuring that the government understands their position, urging that negotiations should continue, with students in lecture halls. He said: “We hope that ASUU will sympathise with the people on the prolonged strike.

Truly, enough is enough for keeping students at home. Don’t hurt the next generation for goodness sake.” The President called on all well meaning Nigerians, particularly those close to the leaders and members of the association, to intervene in persuading the lecturers to reconsider their position, and the ripple effect on an entire generation and the nation.

He said students from Nigerian universities would be faced with the challenge of competing with others in a highly connected and technology-driven work space, adding that keeping them at home only deprived them of time, skill and opportunities to be relevant on the global stage.

He said the colonial type of education only prepared the youth for civil service cautioning that such jobs were no longer available even as he added that “Through technology we are much more efficient. We should encourage our children to get education, not only to look for government jobs.”

He told his visitors that resources should be channeled more into building infrastructure and operations of the health and educational sector, not to expand the bureaucracy to create job opportunities.

While saying he would continue to do his best in his remaining days in office, Buhari urged those in political positions and places of privilege to be mindful in helping the many Nigerians that were looking for opportunities.

The President told the governors and political leaders that he had not been to his house in Daura for close to a year due to the demands of office disclosing that he would retire to Daura, not Kaduna, where he had a better house. “In ten to eleven months time, I will come here. I have a better house in Kaduna, but it is too close to Abuja,” he said.

The President explained that the schedule of work was much, saying he recently had to sympathise with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, who had to be away most of the time from his family even as he urged the APC stalwarts to keep working for the good of the people and the country.

While scoring his administrationhighinthelastseven years, particularly in infrastructure, he expressed the wishthathissuccessor would alsodohisbestforthecountry. Commenting on insecurity, Buhari said the North West had posed more challenges, and some success had been recorded in other regions, North East and South South just as he counseled the people of the South-south to stop hurting national assets, which also affect their livelihood. “I am eager to go. I can

altell you it has been tough. I am grateful to God that people appreciate the personal sacrifices we have been making,” he added. In his remarks at the meeting, the Chairman of Progressive Governors’ Forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, thanked the President for his leadership roles in improving the economy of the nation and the many successes recorded at the APC, which include two conventions to produce the party leadership and the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

