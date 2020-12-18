Buhari: Garlands for the president at 78

President Muhammadu Buhari, who clocked 78 yesterday, has been described by many as an unrepentant disciplinarian and apostle of anticorruption, FELIX NWANERI reports

Prior to his emergence as president of Africa’s most populous nation in 2015, the name Muhammadu Buhari, definitely rang a deafening bell across Nigeria. This may not be unconnected to the fact that the moral revolution and war against indiscipline introduced by his regime (1983-1985) remained a national phenomenon and reference point even years after he left office.

Though military governments were aberration at the time he and General Tunde Idiagbon sacked the then government of President Shehu Shagari, history would be fair to them for the high level of discipline and patriotism, which they exhibited in leading the nation.

While the Buhari regime was toppled in 1885, he refused to quit politics though some his contemporaries took the back stage. To him, the struggle continues “until the polity is sanitised and people enjoy the fruits of democracy at all levels of government.”

As fate would have it, he returned to the seat after over three decades via a democratic election after three unsuccessful attempts. His first shot was in 2003, on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) but was defeated by then President Olusegun Obasanjo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was back in 2007, also on the platform of the ANPP, but was defeated by Umaru Yar’Adua (now late), who hailed from the same state with him. In March 2010, he left the ANPP to found the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

It was under this platform that he contested the 2011 presidency against the then incumbent, Goodluck Jonathan (PDP), scoring 12.2 million votes against Jonathan’s 22.4 million. The intrigues and power play which characterised the election, especially the collapse of an alliance between the CPC and the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), forced Buhri to declare at the eve of the presidential poll that he will not seek any elective office again.

“This campaign is the third and last one for me since after it I will not present myself again for election into the office of the president,” he then said, but later made a detour by announcing that will contest the 2015 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a party formed as a result of the merger of then leading opposition political parties – ACN, CPC, ANPP and a faction of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Against all odds, Buhari made history with his defeat of an incumbent president (Jonathan) for the first time in Nigeria’s political history. He polled 15.4 million against Jonathan’s 12.8 million votes. He became Nigeria’s second former military ruler after Obasanjo to return to the presidency through the ballot. He was re-elected for a second term in 2019, defeating the PDP’s nominee, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar by 15.1 million votes against 11.2 votes.

Born in Daura, Katsina State, on 17 December 1942, Buhari had his primary education in Daura and Mai’adua, 1948-1952 and later proceeded to Katsina Model School in 1953 and Katsina Provincial Secondary School (now Government College Katsina) from 1956-1961. He joined the then Nigerian Military Training School, Kaduna in 1963 and also attended Officer’s Cadet School in Aldershot (United Kingdom), October 1963.

In 1964, he was at the Nigerian Military College, Kaduna for Platoon Commanders’ Course and later attended the Mechanical Transport Officer’s Course at the Army Mechanical Transport School in Borden (United Kingdom) 1965. He also studied at the Defence Services’ Staff College, Wellington (India), 1973 and the United States Army War College, June 1979 to June 1980. Buhari’s rise in the military was not without hard work.

He first came to limelight following his appointment as governor of the then newly created North Eastern State of Nigeria during General Muritala Mohammed’s regime and later to national focus in 1975, when he was appointed by General Obasanjo as minister (then known as Federal Commissioner) for Petroleum and Natural Resources, In 1977, he was appointed the chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

He was Platoon Commander, 2nd Infantry battalion, 1963-1964; Mechanical Transport Officer, Lagos Garrison, 1964-1965; Transport Company Commander, 2nd Infantry Brigade, 1965-1966; Battalion Adjutant/Commander, 2nd Infantry Division, August 1967-October 1968; Brigade Major, 2nd sector, 1st Infantry Division, April to July, 1967; Brigade Major, 3rd Infantry Division, August 1967-October 1968; Acting Commander, 4th Sector, 1st Division, November 1968 to February 1970; Commander, 31st Infantry Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, February 1970 to June 1971; Assistant Adjutant- General, 1st Infantry Division Head-quarters, July 1971 to December 1972; Colonel, General Staff, 3rd Infantry Division Headquarters, January 1974 to September 1974. He was also Acting Director Supply and Transport, Nigerian Army Corps, Headquarters, September 1974 to July 1975; Military Governor, North Eastern State of Nigeria, August 1975 to March 1976; federal Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources, March 1976 to June 1978; Chairman, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, June 1978 to June 1979; Military Secretary, Army Headquarters, July 1978 – June 1979; Member, Supreme Military Council, July 1978 – June 1979; General Officer Commanding, 4th Infantry Division, August 1980 to January 1981; General Officer Commanding, 3rd Armoured Division, November 1981 – December 1983; Head of State and Commander- in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, December 1983 to August 1985. Executive Chairman, Petroleum (Special) Trust Fund (PTF), March 1995 to May 1999. As the Federal Commissioner of Petroleum Resources and Chairman of NNPC, he supervised and oversaw the birth of all the existing refineries in the country.

In 1983, when Chadians soldiers invaded and took 19 Islands in Lake Chad within Nigeria’s territory, Buhari, as the General Officer Commanding the Armoured Division, successfully cordoned off the territory and pursued the Chadian Army as far as 50 kilometres back into Chadian territory.

Those who are close to him say his words are his bond. Little wonder his regime was overthrown in a palace coup on August 27 1985 because of his insistence on carrying out investigation on allegations of fraudulent award of contracts in the then Ministry of Defence. Reports had it that, had the investigation been carried out, many senior military officers including members of the Supreme Military Council, the highest ruling body at that time, would have been implicated and subsequently indicted.

His administrative style and transparency was also lauded by many Nigerians when he headed the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF). The agency (though scrapped) is still being credited for impacting on the lives of Nigerians through implementation of several developmental projects. Buhari has received several awards and medals including, Grand Commander of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (GCFR); Defence Service Medal (DSM); National Service Medal (NSM); General Service Medal (GSM) Loyal Service and Good Conduct Medal (LSGCM); Forces Service Star (FSS) and the Congo Medal (CM) among others.

