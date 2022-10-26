Buhari gave me full powers as Acting President, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has revealed that his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, gave him full authority to function as Acting President while away on medical leave. Osinbajo made this revelation yesterday in his remarks at the launch of the book titled “Deputising and Governance in Nigeria” by the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in Abuja. According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President, who highlighted the importance of dedication, loyalty and service in political office on governance, described the relationship between him and his boss – President Muhammadu Buhari, as ideal and exemplary, noting that he has been “more fortunate than others in my relationship with my principal, Mr. President.” He said the President “genuinely believes in the role of the Vice President.

“When he was leaving on medical leave, the second time, there were a few things that were outstanding to send to him, and he said, “I don’t want you to send me anything, it is your job now, just make sure you do a good job.” “As former President Jonathan said, of his relationship with late Governor, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, the President does not expect me to call him when he is away, he expects that I know what to do and should do it.”

