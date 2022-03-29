News

Buhari, Gbajabiamila, Adeola salute Tinubu at 70

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Philip Nyam and Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, yesterday lauded the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as he turned 70 today.

 

In the same vein, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Solomon Adeola (Lagos West), also described Tinubu as a trailblazer as he marks his 70th birthday. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President joined members, leaders and chieftains of the APC in rejoicing with him.

 

The statement added: “As the former Governor of Lagos State turns 70, the President noted and lauded his courage, resilience, selflessness and nobility in always placing the welfare and unity of the nation above self, backed with vision of a greater Nigeria through investments in people, institutions and governments, without minding tribe or creed.”

 

Similarly, Gbajabiamila said Tinubu as the Jagaban of Borgu kingdom had demonstrated an uncommon and unyielding commitment to a progressive and prosperous Nigeria.

 

Meanwhile, Adeola in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Chief Kayode Odunaro, described himself as one of the steadfast political sons and mentees of Tinubu.

 

He said: “Asiwaju Tinubu has impacted so much on the lives of many individuals who have contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria and his role in the political history and development of Nigeria in recent times remains unparalleled.”

 

