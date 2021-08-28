News

Buhari, Gbajabiamila, Akeredolu condole Abiodun over father’s death

President Muhammed Buhari yesterday commiserated with Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, over the demise of his father, Pa Emmanuel Abiodun, describing the late octogenarian as a progressive who supported worthy courses during his life time.

Buhari noted that he lived a life that should be emulated by all. The president spoke through the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, during a condolence visit to the governor at his Family house at Iperu-Remo in Ikenne Local Government area of the state. Delivering the president’s condolence message, Osinbajo, said: “We are rejoicing and celebrating the life of an incredible great man who was not only known for his own contribution to the society as a teacher, but also the fact that all through his life, he supported all the worthy courses and was himself a progressive.”

He added that: “You cannot speak of progressive politics and progressive ideas without mentioning his (Pa Abiodun) name.” Accompanied on the visit by the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, the VP said Abiodun’s family must be thankful that Pa Abiodun spent his life serving humanity. In his remarks, Gbajabiamila said it is not easy to lose someone known for years, noting that: “Life is not how long, but how well one lived. “It is rare to find people who lived long. It is not how long you lived, but how you lived. I am not here to mourn because Pa lived a good life and left at a ripe age.

Baba had left a legacy; I hope the governor will carry on the legacy and even beyond.” While Akeredolu congratulated Abiodun for surviving his father, saying that Pa Abiodun would be remembered for all his good works which has helped in transforming the society. Responding, Abiodun said his father did his best while alive, saying his family could not question God for calling him home. “I miss my father. He lived a simple life, he loved his family and his profession where he impacted meaningfully on the lives of others,’’ said the governor. Adding that: “Baba has done his bit, but it pleases God to take him at this point in time. He lived a life of service. He was with me during the gubernatorial campaign. I want to appreciate all those who have come to commiserate with us. Indeed, our culture has helped in making this less painful.’’

