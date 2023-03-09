Buhari, Gbajabiamila, FEC felicitate with Osinbajo at 66

President Muhammadu Buhari, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Transition Council, Mr. Boss Mustapha, have felicitated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who turned 66 years yesterday for combining scholarship with governance.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari rejoiced with the Osinbajo’s and wished them many happy returns. He lauded the sterling service the celebrant has provided to the country, as an academic, Attorney-General of Lagos State (1997-2007), and Vice President (2015 till date). On his part, Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, lauded the vice president’s commitment to Nigeria He described Osinbajo as a blessing not just to his family but also to humanity, owing to his selfless service to Nigeria.

The Speaker noted that Osinbajo had paid his dues and served the country diligently even before becoming the vice president. Meanwhile, FEC described Osinbajo as an outstanding public servant, lawyer, pastor and the epitome of humility and loyalty in service to fatherland as well as to God. Mustapha said: “Osinbajo’s exemplary leadership qualities,eras exemplified in his unreserved allegiance to matters of State deserved emulation of aspiring leaders.” FEC prayed God to continue to showed Osinbajo with good health, protection and wisdom to enable him keep supporting the leadership of President Buhari.

