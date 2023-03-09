News

Buhari, Gbajabiamila, FEC felicitate with Osinbajo at 66

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja and Philip Nyam Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Transition Council, Mr. Boss Mustapha, have felicitated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who turned 66 years yesterday for combining scholarship with governance.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari rejoiced with the Osinbajo’s and wished them many happy returns. He lauded the sterling service the celebrant has provided to the country, as an academic, Attorney-General of Lagos State (1997-2007), and Vice President (2015 till date). On his part, Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, lauded the vice president’s commitment to Nigeria He described Osinbajo as a blessing not just to his family but also to humanity, owing to his selfless service to Nigeria.

The Speaker noted that Osinbajo had paid his dues and served the country diligently even before becoming the vice president. Meanwhile, FEC described Osinbajo as an outstanding public servant, lawyer, pastor and the epitome of humility and loyalty in service to fatherland as well as to God. Mustapha said: “Osinbajo’s exemplary leadership qualities,eras exemplified in his unreserved allegiance to matters of State deserved emulation of aspiring leaders.” FEC prayed God to continue to showed Osinbajo with good health, protection and wisdom to enable him keep supporting the leadership of President Buhari.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Attacks on schools: Threat to teachers, education sector –NUT laments

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has said the growing attacks on schools leading to the kidnap of students and teachers, poses a grave threat to the teaching profession and the education sector as a whole.   Alarmed at the inability of security agencies to respond to attacks on time, the Union lamented that the […]
News

COVID-19: Local vaccine production a national security issue –FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Federal Government yesterday gave itself knocks for failing to prioritise investments in the nation’s medical industry, especially local vaccine production. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, spoke at the first physical National Council on Health (NCH) in Abuja, since the inception of coronavirus in 2019 with the theme: ‘The Journey towards Sustainable Development Goals […]
News Top Stories

Army vows to deal with troublemakers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Amidst the tensed atmosphere in the country, the Nigerian Army has warned individuals and groups against engaging in acts of subversion against the government. The warning comes against the backdrop of ongoing demonstrations across major cities in the country, and propelled by #EndSARS protesters. Initially, the protesters had one-point demand, which was the dissolution of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica